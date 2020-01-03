Left Menu
Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Lajpat Nagar market

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 03-01-2020
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated a prototype air purifier installed in Lajpat Nagar's Central Market and asserted fighting pollution in Delhi was his priority. The purifier tower is capable of treating 6,00,000 cubic metres of air per day and collecting more than 75 percent of particulate matters (PM) 2.5 and 10. After cleaning polluted air, it releases clean air.

"Fighting Delhi's pollution is my top-most priority and we are working on several such initiatives," said Gambhir. The East Delhi MP of the BJP had come under severe attack from political parties, including the ruling AAP in Delhi, over his absence in a parliamentary standing committee meeting on pollution in November.

Gambhir said the East Delhi Municipal Corporation ruled by the BJP bought machines and sprinklers worth Rs 70 crore when air pollution in the city was at its peak. He said several air purifiers will be installed in his constituency after monitoring the performance of the prototype.

