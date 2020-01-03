Two youths arrested for killing minor girl

Police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly killing a minor girl at Kosagumuda area of Nabarangpur district, a senior police officer said. The officer said the girl was not raped as alleged by her family members but was murdered.

Nabarangpur SP Kukshalkar Nitin Dagdu said the two arrested youths are Khadi Bhatra of Koraput district and Badi Majhi, a native of the victims village. "As per our investigation, the girl was murdered over a one-sided love affair. However, the girl was not raped as alleged by her family members," the SP said.

The victim had rejected Bhatras marriage proposal and slapped him. In order to avenge the humiliation, Bhatra hatched a plan with Majhi and killed the girl by strangling her, the SP said. The girl, went missing on December 13 night. Her body was found from a paddy field near her village. There were multiple injury marks on her body. She was kidnapped while coming out of the house to attend the natures call, the police said.

The minor killing incident had created an uproar in Nabarangpur district with members of Christian Samaj of Kosagumuda dismissing the post-mortem report and threatened agitation. Her family members had alleged that she was raped and murdered. Opposition Congress had also organized a 12-hour Nabarangpur bandh demanding action against the culprits..

