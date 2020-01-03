Man wanted in Ghaziabad double murder arrested near Kashmere Gate

A 42 year-old man who was wanted in a double murder at a banquet hall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area was arrested near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Dheeraj, a resident of Patel Nagar in Ghaziabad, they said.

On November 30, during a function at Ambresiya Banquet Hall in Sector-3, Vaishali, a quarrel erupted between Surendra Bhati gang members around 11 pm. Two men -- Vikram Singh and Anand Yadav -- got injured by gunshots fired by three people -- Manoj Yadav, Sunil Yadav and Dheeraj Mitra, police said. They fled from the spot and the victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment, following which a case was registered at Indirapuram police station and a reward of Rs 25,000 each was declared on their arrest, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, Manoj and Sunil were arrested by UP Police while Dheeraj frequently changed his location to evade arrest, police said. "On Wednesday, Dheeraj was arrested from near ISBT, Kashmeri Gate. One country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

