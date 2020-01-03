33-year-old man arrested supplying illegal arms and ammunition

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in the national capital, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sajid, a resident of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. He was supplying illegal arms for the last three years. Twenty pistols and 50 cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said. He was arrested from near Talkatora Park roundabout. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to procure arms from MP and later supply them in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh, they added. PTI NIT ******************** New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Two men were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their bike on the night of New Year's Eve, police said. The incident took place in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. The deceased, hailing from Manipur, ran an interior decor workshop here. The men were on their way to a friend's house when the truck rammed into their bike and the two were found near the tyre of the truck. The truck driver has been arrested, police added. PTI NIT ******************** New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a man who allegedly tried to extort money from Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel's son, police said on Friday. Sumit Goel, the complainant, said that one Vishal Sagar came to his father's office on Wednesday. Sagar told Sumit that he was from AAP and Ram Niwas' ticket for the upcoming elections has been canceled, they said. The man further claimed that he can arrange a ticket for Rs 2.5 crore, but when the complainant refused to give the money, the accused threatened to wipe out the reputation his father. A case of extortion has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station, police added.

