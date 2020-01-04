Bangladeshi national arrested with foreign currency in Kolkata

Police here arrested a Bangladeshi national and seized foreign currency from his possession. 32,500 US dollars and 11,732 Bangladeshi Taka were recovered from his possession in an operation on Friday, as per the police.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Sohel Rana (40 years), and a case regarding the same was filed at the Burrabazar police station. The man had allegedly received the foreign currency after selling smuggled gold to a gold merchant in the Burrabazar area, he had also allegedly crossed the international border yesterday and was planning to return with the money.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.