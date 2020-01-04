UP: Man arrested for attempting to burn petrol pump employee after denied fuel

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to burn a petrol pump employee in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district after he was denied to be given fuel in a bottle he carried with him, police said. The incident occurred on Friday in the Civil Lines Police Station area of the district, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

"After the employee of the pump refused to give petrol in a bottle that he was carrying with him, the man got angry. He bought the fuel from a different petrol pump and tried to burn down the employee using that," Anand said. The man has been arrested on the charges of attempt to murder, Anand added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

