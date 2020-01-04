UP: 5 arrested for firing gun in Meerut restaurant

Five people were arrested for firing gun in a local restaurant in Meerut. The incident happened on the night of December 3.

"We have arrested five people here for firing. We have also seized guns from their possession and a car which was used by them during the incident. We are going to present them in court. If somebody owns a gun it does not mean they can use it anywhere they want," said Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

