JNU Administration appeal agitating students not to disrupt registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has made an appeal to the agitating students not to disrupt the registration process for the semester exam and cause damage to the academic interests of their fellow students. JNU Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said: "To protest is your democratic right but to stop others from doing registration is against the law."

"I request the agitators to not prevent others from doing their registration," he said. JNU administration on Friday said that a group of students wearing masks forcibly evicted all technical staff and switched off the power supply to make the "servers dysfunctional", and hamper the registration process for the semester exam.

"At around 1 pm today, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the Center for Information System, switched off the power supply, forcibly evicted all technical staff and made servers dysfunctional," the JNU administration had said in a statement. Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) said that the security guards "attacked" students at the Center for Information System on Saturday morning.

The semester registration process at JNU began on January 1 and will continue till January 5. The students of the JNU have been protesting against the hike in fee and demanding the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike.

