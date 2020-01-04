Protest outside Pakistan Embassy over attack on Sikh shrine in Pakistan
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy over stone-pelting by a mob at one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, raised slogans against Pakistan outside the embassy.
The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening. They were led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)
