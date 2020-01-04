Union minister Harsimrat condemns mob attack on Sikh shrine in Pakistan

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the mob attack on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and said the incident exposes the "true face" of Pakistan where "persecution of minorities is a reality". The Bathinda MP also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to ensure safety of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

"The true face of Pak stands exposed! First Sikh minor girl kidnapped & forcibly married. Now kidnappers attacking victim family & holy shrine Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. I urge PM @narendramodi ji & DrSJaishankar (External Affairs Minister) to ensure Pak stops this barbarity & ensure safety of Pak Sikh community," she tweeted. The mob attack took place at the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born on Friday in Pakistan.

Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. The Union minister also sought to corner Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Congress over their stand against the amended Citizenship Act, which seeks to provide citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have entered India till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Persecution of minorities in Pak is a reality. Attack on Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib has shown its horrible face. I want to ask @capt_amarinder & @INCIndia how can they oppose PM @narendramodi's noble humanitarian gesture of giving rights to such persecuted minorities!” she further wrote in her tweet. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh lashed out at Pakistan for the mob attack on the historic Sikh shrine and sought strict action against those who perpetrated this attack.

“I will write to the External Affairs minister to take up this issue with Pakistan for action against those who carried out this attack,” said Chugh. He also criticised the Punjab chief minister, alleging that he was “playing politics” by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.