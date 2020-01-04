Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest in Hyd; hundreds take out march

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:50 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 15:50 IST
Hundreds of people on Saturday marched towards the Dharna Chowk in the central part of the city to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). On the busy road from Masab Tank to the Dharna Chowk, the protesters travelled in cars, two-wheelers and by walk, raising slogans, including against the CAA.

Some of them held national flags in their hands and also placards that read 'No CAA, No NRC and 'Boycott CAA, NPR & NRC'. A protester said the event is being organised by 40 organisations and that common people participated in it.

Some protesters distributed pamphlets which said the CAA discriminated againstMuslims. Police gave permission for a public meeting to be organised at the Dharna Chowk against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

PTI SJR SS SS.

