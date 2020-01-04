Protests in Jammu against mob attack on gurdwara in Pakistan

Several Sikh organizations and the Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) on Saturday staged separate protests here to condemn the mob attack on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and the stone pelting on the pilgrims in Pakistan. The protests were held in different parts of the city and Poonch district town with the participants chanting slogans against Pakistan and setting ablaze the effigies of Pakistan premier Imran Khan, officials said.

However, they said the protesters dispersed peacefully. A mob on Friday attacked the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

"Elements in Pakistan want to give trouble to the minorities including the Sikhs. An immediate probe would fix the responsibility following which action can be taken against the culprits," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement here. He said at a time when some bonhomie had been established between India and Pakistan over the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the attack on the gurdwara is somewhat suspicious.

He asked the members of his community to remain vigilant against "divisive elements". Sikh United Front chairman S Sudershan Singh Wazir denounced the attack and urged the community to hold a peaceful protest against the incident.

"Pakistan must identify the culprits and take appropriate action against them," he demanded. The Jammu and Kashmir units of Congress and BJP also condemned the incident.

Terming the incident as "mischievous and highly shameful" on the part of Pakistan, chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma held the Pakistan Government responsible for its failure to contain and control such elements which trigger tension between the two countries. "Such incidents are intolerable and government of India must convey the concerns and sentiments of the people in the strongest manner to Pakistan to check and control such elements in order to prevent any such mischievous incidents against the holy place of Nankana Sahib and other such shrines belonging to the minority," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former legislator Ramesh Arora said the attack has exposed the state policy of Pakistan, which prefer violence and wanted to encourage Islamic fundamentalism in all fields of life. "It is a really shameful and condemnable act. Pakistan is basically a terrorist state and is required to be declared so formally," he said in a statement.

