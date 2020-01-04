Annual discretionary fund of MP ministers increased

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday doubled the annual discretionary fund of cabinet ministers from Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore, and that of ministers of state from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said an official.

"The cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the annual discretionary fund for cabinet ministers to Rs one crore from current Rs 50 lakh. The discretionary fund of ministers of state has been increased to Rs 60 lakh from Rs 35 lakh," the Public Relations Department official said. He said the Mukhyamantri Karmachari Swasthya Bima Yojana, a health insurance scheme for the state government employees, was also approved at the meeting.

"This will benefit 12.55 state government employees, including those on contract. Under this scheme, employees and their families can avail medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

