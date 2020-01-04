Over 300 children rescued in 3rd phase of 'Operation Muskan'

Around 330 missing and destitute children, including 90 girls, were rescued during the third phase of "Operation Muskan" in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, a senior police official said on Saturday. Some of the children, reported missing over a period of time, were reunited with their families while the other had been admitted to rescue homes, District Superintendent M.

Ravindranadh Babu told reporters here. Several children were rescued from public places such as railway stations and bus stands, while many others were found forced into bonded labour in shops and hotels and begging, he added.

The SP said more than 800 children had been rescued in the three phases of "Operation Muskan" in Krishna district in the past couple of months..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

