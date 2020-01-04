AP Anti-Corruption Bureau chief shifted

A couple of days after the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over the functioning of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred its chief Kumar Vishwajeet and appointed 1992 batch IPS officer P Sitharama Anjaneyulu in his place. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued an order posting Anjaneyulu, currently the Transport Commissioner, as Director General of ACB.

Anjaneyulu will hold full additional charge as Secretary of the AP Public Service Commission and also as Transport Commissioner. Vishwajeet, IPS officer of 1994 batch, has been asked to report to the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).

Early last month, Vishwajeet was relieved of the additional charge he was holding as the state Intelligence head. During a review meeting on the ACB the other day, the Chief Minister had pulled up the anti-graft wing, attached to the General Administration Department, saying its performance was not up to the mark.

Work without taking any offs or leaves. I want change in three months. Staff should fear taking bribes, the Chief Minister was said to have told the ACB authorities. Proving right the speculation ever since, the ACB chief was abruptly removed..

