Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welfare board soon for workers in unorganised sector: Pondy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:44 IST
Welfare board soon for workers in unorganised sector: Pondy CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday said a welfare board for workers in the unorganised sector would be set up soon. He told newsmen here that a cabinet meeting he chaired considered the demand from various workers outfits for the welfare board and decided to set it up for the benefit of 29,000 workers.

It was also decided to set up a livestock development board to promote rearing of livestock by dairy farmers to strengthen their source of income. The meeting also dropped the government`s proposal to collect Rs 5,000 from each of the 66,000 households in the Puducherry and Uzhavarkarai municipal limits for underground drainage connetions.

The government had spent Rs 192 crore to provide the infrastructure for the underground drainage facility, the Chief Minister said. Levying a fee of Rs 5,000 for each household to connect the houses to the drainage tanks was considered not necessary, hence the proposal to collect the fee has been dropped, he said.

Referring to colleges, he said five privately sponsored engineering colleges remained closed in Puducherry for want of students and the demand of the colleges to convert them into arts and science colleges was conceded. Children belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would get free education at all levels, the Chief Minister said.

The staff of the Puducherry Planning Authority would be sanctioned enhanced pay structure in keeping with the report of the Seventh Pay Commission, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA for sharing dais

A Trinamool Congress MLA of East Midnapore district was issued a show cause notice by the party for sharing dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a function in the district, party sources said on Saturday. TMC MLA of Egra Assembly c...

Delhi BJP leaders stage demonstration against anti-CAA protests

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party vice president Shyam Jaju, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and created awareness about the law in Aj...

CBI searches passport official's premises, recovers Rs 12 lakh cash, docs of 45 bank accounts

The CBI on Saturday recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash and documents related to assets worth Rs 31 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior superintendent of Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, officials said. The agency has registered a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020