Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the day's lowest temperature in the state at 5 degrees Celsius followed by Fatehgarh at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Banda recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius followed by Agra at 7.3 degrees Celsius and Bahraich at 7.6 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a minimum of 10.1 and a maximum of 20.1 degrees Celsius on the day which started with partly cloudy skies.

The MeT office has forecast that the state would most likely remain dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

