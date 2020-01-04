Man from Assam held for viewing, posting child porno videos

A 23-year-old man, hailing from Assam, was on Saturday arrested under the POCSO Act in Pollachi in the district for allegedly viewing and uploading child porno photographs and videos on social media, police said. Based on a complaint, Randa Basumatary working in a tiles shop was taken into custody, the police said.

During interrogation, Basumatary confessed to watching such videos and transferring them to his friends' phones, they said. He said he had also uploaded videos onto Facebook page, police said.

Cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and IT Act have been registered and Basumatary has been arrested, they said. Investigations were on to catch others viewing the videos posted by the accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.