Court bars panchayat president from assuming charge

  PTI
  Madurai
  Updated: 04-01-2020 21:34 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 21:34 IST
The Madras High Court bench here on Saturday barred the Sankarapuram panchayat president from taking charge followinga writpetition by one of the contestants. The petitioner Devi submitted that she had contested under the 'Autorickshaw' symbol while Priyadarshini contested against her.

In the petition, Devi said the officials declared her as elected in the rural local body polls held on December 7 and 9, but later announced Priyadarshini as the winner who, they asked to take charge on December 6. This was against election procedure, and the officials allegedly acted in a biased manner, the petitoner said.

Hence, the petitioner said, Priyadarshini should be restrained from taking charge or oath as Sankarapuram panchayat president. When the petition came up for hearing, Justices Pugalendi and Subramanian restrained Priyadarshini from taking charge as the president of the panchayat.

Besides, the judges transferred the case to the bench hearing election-related cases..

