Biodiversity Flyover in Hyderabad reopened after over one month

The Biodiversity Flyover here reopened on Saturday after it was closed for over a month following a car accident at the site. The flyover was thrown open for public after an expert traffic committee submitted its report on the flyover and fixed the speed limit at 40 kmph for vehicles.

"The Biodiversity Flyover has been reopened on Saturday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This comes after an expert traffic committee submitted its report on the flyover. The speed limit on the flyover for the vehicles has been fixed at 40 kmph," VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said. "Drivers who are exceeding the speed limit will be fined. The public should not exceed the speed limit and should follow the rules," he added.

The flyover was closed on November 23 last year after a speeding car fell down from it, killing one woman and injuring more than two persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.