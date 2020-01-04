2 Maha fisheries officials held for bribery by ACB

Two Maharashtra fisheries department officials were arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a boat owner, said an AntiCorruption Bureau official

Assistant Commissioner Pradeep Laxman Vats (53) and permit Officer Shivraj Chavan (31), both posted in Malvan inSindhudurg, had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a boat owner indulging in fishing using lead weights, said an official

"The two officials agreed on a sum of Rs 3 lakh after negotiations. The boat owner approached ACB and a trap was laid at the Fisheries department office today. Chavan was held while taking Rs 2 lakh. Vats was arrested soon after," said ABC Superintendent of Police Mahesh Patil.

