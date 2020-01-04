Maha: Drunk man kills friend, surrenders in Thane

A 30-year-old man was arrested onSaturday in Ulhasnagar in Thane for allegedly killing hisfriend after a quarrel while having liquor, police said

Kishan Swamy hacked to death his friend Sagar Wasvaniat 3am after a drunken brawl and then surrendered at Centralpolice station, an official said

"He has been charged with murder," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

