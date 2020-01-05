26 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

As many as 26 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog at isolated places is very likely over Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh.

"Isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness dense to very dense fog. Dense fog over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal likely to prevail in the next two days," IMD said in its All Weather Forecast Bulletin. The weather forecast agency has also recorded dense fog in several parts of India.

Dense fog was recorded over West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and moderate fog in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

