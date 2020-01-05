25-yr-old man shot dead in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man has been shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Kitas village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Ratenpuri police station area on Saturday, they said.

The victim, identified only by his first name, Rajiv, used to work at a farm here, the police said, adding that an investigation in the matter was underway. In a separate incident, the body of a guard of Sahara City Home was found on the complex premises in Begarazpur village under the Mansurpur police station limits on Saturday, they said.

The victim was identified as Maksood (60) and the body has been sent for an autopsy, officials said.

