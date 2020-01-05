Dense fog likely in UP, Rajasthan, parts of Northeast during next two days: IMD

Dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Northeast during the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. "Dense to very dense fog at isolated places very likely over Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh and dense fog over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, East Rajasthan during night/morning hours during next 2 days," the IMD said.

IMD, in its early morning weather bulletin, added: "Dense to very dense fog recorded in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh and moderate fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Tripura." Moreover, IMD predicted thunderstorm accompanied by hail and lightning at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 6.

On Sunday, the overall air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 336. Moreover, a minimum temperature of 7.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Delhi's Palam as cold wave intensified in the area. (ANI)

