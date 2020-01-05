Former MP Kamal Bahadur Singh dies at the age of 94

Kamal Bahadur Singh, a member of the country's first Lok Sabha - constituted in 1952 - and the last maharaja of erstwhile Dumraon Raj (zamindari estate), died on Sunday in Bihar's Buxar district, family sources said. He was 94.

The former parliamentarian is survived by two sons -- Chandravijay Singh and Maanvijay Singh. "Kamal Bahadur Singh had been unwell for the past six years. He breathed his last in Bhojpur Kothi at 5.10 am," Chandravijay Singh said.

Expressing profound grief over the former MP's demise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that Singh will be cremated with full state honours. In his condolence message, Kumar said Singh had played a key role in the developing the education sector and the society as a whole.

"A golden and glorious era has come to an end with Singh's death. He had lavishly donated his land and resources for the development of education and health sectors. His death has caused irreparable loss to the fields of politics and society," the chief minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.