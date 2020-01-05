Left Menu
Alert along India-Nepal border after inputs of terrorists' presence in UP

  • Updated: 05-01-2020 15:29 IST
Two suspected ISIS terrorists have entered Uttar Pradesh, following which a high alert has been sounded along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts, a top police official said on Sunday. "It has come to the fore that two wanted terrorists Abdul Samad and Iliyas can escape to Nepal from Uttar Pradesh," IG (Basti range) Ashutosh Kumar said.

The alert was sounded after the intelligence input was received, he said. The IG said photographs of the two have been widely circulated so that they could be identified.

The officer said he was not aware which outfit they were affiliated to. Previously, they were spotted in West Bengals' Siliguri and are suspected to be associated with the ISIS. Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab them, officials said.

India and Nepal share a 1,751-km-long porous frontier which has reportedly been used by Pakistani elements and terrorists in the past. A number of such operatives have been nabbed by Indian border guarding agencies. Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal, touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

