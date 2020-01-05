UP's Sambhal witnesses heavy influx of Siberian cranes
The Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a heavy influx of Siberian cranes which has been attracting scores of tourists.
The Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a heavy influx of Siberian cranes which has been attracting scores of tourists. To reach India, these birds fly for more than 4000 km crossing Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"Due to favourable flora and fauna here, the birds have found their home. We are in talks with the forest department regarding the Siberian cranes. We take care of the cranes so that no one can hunt them. We will further coordinate with the forest officials if anything else can be done," Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar told ANI. The Siberian cranes are a large white variety of cranes, with elegant long legs and neck, and stands at well over a metre in height. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- UP
- Rajesh Kumar
- India
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Tajikistan
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Junior Johnson, NASCAR hall-of-fame driver, team owner, dies at 88
UPDATE 3-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction
India-China boundary talks to be held today
UP: Schools, colleges in Baghpat to remain closed today as cold wave persists
UPDATE 2-Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill