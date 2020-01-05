Left Menu
Madurai gears up for traditional 'Jallikattu' sport

People of Madurai are gearing up to celebrate the traditional bull-taming sport -- Jallikattu.

Madurai gears up for traditional 'Jallikattu' sport
Darshini with the bull. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People of Madurai are gearing up to celebrate the traditional bull-taming sport -- Jallikattu. A Class IX student Dasrshini believes in being a friend with the bull. For the last three years, she has been spending time with the bull and giving him training.

"She cannot tolerate if any discomfort is given to the bull. She is closer to the bull more than anyone else. She does not care about winning or losing," said a family member of Darshini. The Supreme Court in 2014 banned jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and PETA but the state government insisted Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests along the Marina beach in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

