Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,100 adopted children returned to child care institutions in last five years

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:05 IST
Over 1,100 adopted children returned to child care institutions in last five years

Over 1,100 children adopted across the country have been returned to child care institutions by their adoptive parents in the last five years, according to the nodal adoption body CARA. Most of the children were returned due to adjustment issues which is seen mainly in case of older children (over 8 years of age), according to a senior Central Adoption Resource Authority official.

According to information accessed by PTI through an RTI, the highest number of children were returned in 2014-15. A total of 387 out of a total of 4,362 adopted children were returned in 2014-15 while in 2015-16 a total of 236 out of a total of 3,677 adopted children were returned by adoptive parents, the RTI data showed.

In 2016-17, a total of 195 out of 3,788 adopted children were returned while in 2017-18 a total of 153 out of a total of 3927 adopted children were returned by adoptive parents, the data showed. In 2018-19, a total of 133 out of 4027 children were returned by adoptive parents, the data showed.

The CARA official said about half of the older children who are adopted are returned by parents due to "adjustment issues". He stressed on the need to prepare children in childcare institutions so that they are able to adjust with their families.

"At child care institutions, children are groomed in a different way. They have to be prepared and counselled to stay and adjust with families," he said. He further said that in many cases it is seen that children have developed a strong bonding with their caretaker at child care institutions due to which it becomes very difficult for them to leave them and move into a family.

The official said that families also need to be prepared for taking care of the children. "Even the parents have to be counselled and prepared. The parents think that as soon as they bring a child they would put him in an age specific class and the child should start putting in effort due to which the child feels he was better off there at the CCI with his or her friends and he expresses a desire to come back to the institution," he said.

The official also stressed on the need to build social infrastructure at the ground level. "Each state is supposed to have state social welfare board but these have become defunct in most of the states, if these infrastructures are energised and put in place then service can be delivered but that is yet to be made operational on ground," he said.

He said CARA, the nodal body of adoption, is conducting a study to look at ways to prevent it. Among states, the highest number of children were returned in the last five years from Maharashtra at 273 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 92, Odisha at 88, and Karnataka at 60, the data showed.

Dr Nimish G Desai, director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, said this experience can be "very traumatic" for the adopted children. "Children living at child care institutions already have a rough experience of rejection early in his or her life and this (returning back to CCIs or shelter homes) will only further add to it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Change in the way of administration of vaccine can boost its potency: Study

Bringing a change in the way of administration of a vaccine to an individual has been proven as a better technique to boost the protective power it possesses. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other i...

Study reveals altruism leads to reduction in physical pain

A new study states that altruism -- the activities related to helping others without expecting any benefits in return -- might actually be good for our own physical well being. Acts that involve putting the interests of others before our ow...

I never lost my swing, blaming Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up. Pathan, 35, announced his retirement here o...

Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump's remarks - TV

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump saying Washington would target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation to the killing of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020