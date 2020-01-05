Father-son duo held for looting passengers in express train

Armed dacoits looted passengers of a Bhagalpur-bound express train while it was passing through Bihar's Jamui district, officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Sunday. Two of the dacoits, a man and his son, were arrested at Jamui station.

The incident happened between Jhajha and Gidhaur railway stations in Bhagalpur-bound Vananchal Express around 11 pm on Saturday night and the father-son duo were a part of a 12-member gang. Brandishing swords and knives, they looted mobile phones, watches, jewellery, cash and other valuable items, Jamui station GRP in-charge Srikant Rajak said.

Passengers with the help of local people and one GRP jawan caught the two dacoits at Jamui station while others managed to flee, Rajak added. The dacoits had boarded the train from Jhajha station and started looting passengers who were travelling in S-I, a sleeper coach, Rajak said.

Some passengers raised an alarm when the miscreants started getting off the train after it stopped at Jamui and the father-son duo were caught by them with the help of auto rickshaw drivers and a GRP jawan at the station, the GRP official said. The accused, have been identified as Ganesh Das and Vishundeo Das and they are residents of Teliyahi village of the same district, GRP source said, adding, they are being interrogated by the police.

Besides, police are conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the loot incident, sources said..

