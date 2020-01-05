Snow, rain forecast for Himachal

The meteorological department on Sunday issued orange and yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, an official said. Light rain, snowfall occurred at isolated places over the state in the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures decreased by 2-3 degrees Celsius with Shimla, Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa shivering at sub-zero temperatures, said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Under the influence of fresh western disturbance, the Met department predicted heavy rain, snowfall in middle, high hills from Monday-Thursday and thunderstorm in the plains, low hills of the state from Monday to Wednesday. Similar conditions are also expected across the state on Saturday.

However, the orange warning is only for Monday and the yellow warning is only for Tuesday, Singh said. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, whereas yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings. The weather department said heavy rain snowfall might disrupt traffic in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts on Monday and Tuesday. Landslide is also expected at isolated places, he added.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 11.60 degrees Celsius. Kalpa registered a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri recorded minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees each.

Dalhousie, Sunder Nagar, Shimla and Solan shivered at minus 1.2, minus 0.8, minus 0.7 and minus 0.5 C respectively, Singh said. PTI DJI HMB

