PM should intervene immediately on Nankana Sahib incident: Chandigarh Congress

The Chandigarh Congress on Sunday strongly condemned reports of stone pelting on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene to protect it. "We appeal to PM Modi to intervene strongly and immediately to protect the religious places and values of Sikh pilgrims," the party's Union territory chief Pradeep Chhabra said.

India should strictly convey to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government that this can not be tolerated and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators who led the mob threatening Sikhs and the gurdwara, he added. Such an attack on the birthplace of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev is not tolerable and the perpetrators should be dealt strictly as per law and Pakistan should follow this to bring justice to the Sikh community, the Congress leader added.

People who try to destroy the religious symbols and religious places of worship of any community anywhere are not fit to be called human beings, he pointed out. Chhabra said such an act of violence has hurt the faith of those who believe in Guru Nanak Dev and his party strongly condemned the insults by fundamentalists who threatened to change the name of the gurdwara.

He claimed there might be a "communal conspiracy" behind the stone pelting by the crowd.

