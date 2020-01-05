Left Menu
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder Singh to Centre

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:45 IST
Amid escalating tension between the US and Iran, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the central government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety and security of 10 million Indians in the Gulf region. He said that India could not afford to simply wait and watch given the rising stakes in view of the threats and counter-threats between the two nations.

The chief minister said the Indian government should immediately direct their embassies in the region to connect with the Indians settled there and provide them all possible help in this hour of crisis. Pointing out that besides the US, other countries like Britain were preparing to evacuate their citizens, if needed,  Singh asked the Centre to also prepare and initiate plans to evacuate all Indians seeking to return home in these circumstances.

The proximity of the Gulf region to the Indian border makes it imperative for the Centre to intervene without delay and issue necessary directions to its missions in the West Asian countries as well as the Indian population there, the chief minister said in an official release. With the conflict showing no signs of easing, the situation is evidently grave and it will be in the interest of the Indians to leave the Gulf region immediately, he added.

Referring to the large Punjabi and Sikh diaspora settled in the region, Singh said that his government would extend all support to anyone who wanted a safe return back to the country. Punjab government officials were in direct contact with the community there and had been instructed to move swiftly in response to any plea for help, he added.

