2 picnickers die, 1 critical after touching live wire

Two picnickers, including a child, died while another was critically injured after coming in contact with a high-tension electric wire at Usthi in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said. Six-year-old Rezaul Mollah and 32-year old Guffar Mollah died on the spot after accidentally touching the hanging live wire on the rooftop of a three-storied private school building in the area, a police officer said.

Mofizul Mollah, the father of Rezaul and uncle of Guffar, was seriously injured as he tried to save the two, the officer said. Mofizul was referred to a Kolkata hospital and his condition was very critical, the officer said.

The other two were declared brought dead at Diamond Harbour Zilla Hospital. The three were members of the same family, the officer said, adding they were part of a picnic party from nearby Mograhat area in the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

