Andhra: People of Chittoor gear up for traditional 'Jallikattu' sport

People of Chittoor are gearing up to celebrate the traditional bull-taming sport -- Jallikattu.

  • Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:25 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:25 IST
People gathered in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday for Jallikattu sport. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People of Chittoor are gearing up to celebrate the traditional bull-taming sport -- Jallikattu. Several people brought their animals from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the sport here on Sunday.

People in large numbers have gathered at Kanamanapalli village of Gudipala Mandal. An entry fee of Rs 1,500 is also being collected for the sport. The Supreme Court (SC) in 2014 banned 'Jallikattu' after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) but the state government insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests along the Marina beach in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

