Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's healthcare schemes better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:28 IST
Delhi's healthcare schemes better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the healthcare schemes of the Delhi government were better than the Centre's Ayushman Bharat, underlining that such programmes of his dispensation was completely free for all irrespective of the rich or poor. Addressing his sixth town hall meeting at the Delhi Technological University Campus at Shahbad Daulatpur in North West Delhi, Kejriwal said the Ayushman Bharat scheme assured insurance for the people, but those who owned scooter, fridge, and cell phones and had an income of Rs 10,000 would be excluded.

"If these criteria applied, there will be no one eligible for the scheme. Therefore we decided to not implement it," the chief minister said at the event that was moderated by news channels anchors. "Even expenses on treatment, surgeries and medicines in private hospitals are borne by the Delhi government. If the Delhi government wants, Ayushman Bharat can be implemented today itself. But it doesn't simply work in Delhi," he said. "Delhi's healthcare schemes are better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat."

The Aam Aadmi Party government has built Mohalla Clinics, which provide free primary healthcare facilities, while government-run hospitals also provide free treatment and medicines. Emphasising on the need for Centre-state coordination to streamline effective delivery of government services and schemes to the people, Kejriwal said there should be competition as well as coordination between the governments.

"If we are providing free electricity to the people of Delhi, the central government, as well as other state governments, should competitively implement such a path-breaking scheme in the entire country," he said. Expressing concern over unemployment and lack of jobs, Kejriwal said the Centre must call a meeting of all the chief ministers.

"I am sure that a solution will be devised. Industries and businesses are shutting down, the process of sealing is happening and employment is decreasing," he said. According to the chief minister, the AAP government had devised long-term measures like constructing skill universities and introducing entrepreneurship curriculum from Class 9-12.

"For short term measures, all the state and central governments must work collectively to address this issue," he said. Kejriwal underlined the need for collaboration between the Centre and state governments to reduce pollution in Delhi.

He acknowledged that construction of the East-West peripheral expressways by the Centre, saying the highways significantly reduced pollution and removed the entry of 30,000-40,000 trucks per day in Delhi. The town hall meetings are being held as part of the AAP's election campaign. Polls are likely to be held in Delhi early this year. PTI UZM

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if it means changing Senate rules so the chamber can move ahead without receiving ...

It is shame on our democracy. TMC delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi headed to Delhi to show solidarity with students:WB CM on JNU violence. PTI ASGAAR

It is shame on our democracy. TMC delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi headed to Delhi to show solidarity with studentsWB CM on JNU violence. PTI ASGAAR...

Arab league chief concerned about Iraq developments, calls for calm

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday expressed his growing concern about the successive developments in Iraq and called for calm, the organization said in a statement.The region is currently in a dire need of calm, not ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi parliament backs government push to end foreign troop presence

Iraqs parliament on Sunday backed a suggestion by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. A resolution passed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020