Cong leader Bajwa urges PM Modi to send all-party delegation of Sikh MPs to Pak

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:31 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:31 IST
Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately send an all-party delegation of Sikh MPs, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to Pakistan to study the condition of the community members there. His request comes in the backdrop of a mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Lahore and "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar.

The Congress leader said the day after Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, a mob gathered outside the gates of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the holiest of Sikh shrines, calling for its destruction. Bajwa said the crowd also shouted slogans calling for removing all Sikhs from Nankana Sahib and renaming the town. Thereafter, a Sikh youth was found brutally murdered in Peshawar on Sunday.

The Congress leader said he was alarmed by the violence being faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan, and requested Modi to send an all-party delegation of Sikh MPs from both Houses of Parliament, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to the neighbouring country at the earliest. "The delegation would study the conditions of the Sikh community in Pakistan," Bajwa said.

He said he believes this is an "imperative" step that must be undertaken in view of the above mentioned incidents.

