ABVP, JNUSU trade blame over violence on JNU campus

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday jumped to trade blame after a masked mob of goons entered the campus premises and assaulted several students.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-01-2020 21:45 IST
A visual of the masked miscreants on the JNU campus in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday jumped to trade blame after a masked mob of goons entered the campus premises and assaulted several students. Terming the attack in JNU as "undeclared emergency", ABVP shared a video of its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi.

"It is unfortunate that for the past two months, Naxals have halted the academic process. They stopped the registration for papers. When the students demanded to register, they entered the hostels and assaulted them," Tripathi said in the video message. In the tweet, ABVP claimed that the attack was organised "by the leftist goons of SFI, AISA and DSF on ABVP karyakartas and students in JNU."

JNUSU, on the other hand, accused the JNU unit of ABVP of the attack. "AVBPJNU, you have attacked your own university, your professors and your classmates. By encouraging ABVP terrorists to enter the campus, by giving them information to help them single out Union Representatives, you have enabled terrorists like your ideological predecessors," JNUSU said in a tweet.

"The ABVP attackers have entered Koyna Hostel. This is an all-female hostel. The women, and mess workers, are terrified. The terrorists are trying to break the doors," JNUSU added in another tweet. A masked mob on Sunday entered the university campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

