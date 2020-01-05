Left Menu
Jamia to reopen tomorrow after weeks-long protests against CAA

The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University is scheduled to reopen on Monday after an extended winter vacation following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 05-01-2020 22:39 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:39 IST
Jamia Milia Islamia. Image Credit: ANI

The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University is scheduled to reopen on Monday after an extended winter vacation following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to an official statement released by the university, the remaining odd-semester examination will start from January 9 for most of the post-graduate courses.

Examination for undergraduate courses will, however, start from January 16. The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the CAA turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5.

"The students appearing in odd-semester examinations are advised to come to the university as per the scheduled date of the examination displayed on the varsity's website," the statement said. The students have been advised to regularly visit the official websites to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media.

Students can also call 'Jamia Help Desk' number 011-26981717 with extension 1408 and 7647989611 from 10:00 am to 5.00 pm for any query related to the exam schedule, the university said. Cases of serious hospitalisation/medical ground will be dealt with separately, it added.

The teaching schedule for the next semester in all faculties and centres for even semester will be notified faculty-wise on the JMI website separately. (ANI)

