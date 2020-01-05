Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Sunday evening. Yadav's reached the University after a masked mob armed with sticks and rods on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors.

The incident took place when police officials were present there. According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the university following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)

