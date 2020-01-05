15 lakh electricity workers to hold nationwide boycott on Jan 8

The electricity workers here have announced a nationwide boycott from work on January 8 to protest against privatisation of electricity, the unification of electricity corporations and to restore the old pensions. "To protest against privatisation of electricity, the unification of electricity corporations and restoration of old pension. With 15 lakh electricity employees in the country, the workers in Uttar Pradesh will boycott a day's work on January 8," the Electricity Employees Joint Struggle Committee, Uttar Pradesh said in a statement.

The committee's main demands are the consolidation of power corporations like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh should be done to reorganise Uttar Pradesh Limited. "All the amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 should be withdrawn with a view to privatising electricity," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.