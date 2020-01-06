Moderate intensity quake hits Shimla

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km north-east in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 5.18 am.

