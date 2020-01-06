Class X student killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death by a speeding Roadways bus near Jansath town in the district, police said on Monday. The victim, a Class X student identified only as Sana, was on her way to Jansath from her village for tuition with another classmate on Sunday evening when the accident took place, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said.

The driver of the bus managed to flee after the accident but locals caught hold of the conductor and beat him up, he said. Police have registered a case against the driver, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.