JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday.

Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.

The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

