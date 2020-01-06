JNU violence: Case against unidentified people
The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday. The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said taking cognizance of the incident, "We have registered an FIR against unidentified people. CCTV footage of the incident and social media platforms will also be examined as part of the investigation, he said
Security has been beefed up outside the campus to maintain law and order, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Devender Arya
- Delhi Police
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Southwest
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Special cell of Delhi police arrests notorious criminal wanted in 15 cases of ATM loot
Delhi Police seek more time to probe Owaisi's 2014 hate speech
'Happy Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Protesting Jamia students
Daryaganj violence: Court seeks response of Delhi Police on bail pleas of 6 accused
HC junks plea to replace Delhi Police with CISF in district courts