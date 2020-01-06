JNU violence: Case against unidentified people

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday. The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said taking cognizance of the incident, "We have registered an FIR against unidentified people. CCTV footage of the incident and social media platforms will also be examined as part of the investigation, he said

Security has been beefed up outside the campus to maintain law and order, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.