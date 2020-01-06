Thirty media houses to be conferred 'Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman'

In order to acknowledge the positive role and responsibility of media in disseminating the outreach of Yoga in India and abroad, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar will confer the first 'Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman' to 30 media houses in New Delhi on January 7. The "Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS)" was instituted in June last year to mark the contribution of media in spreading the message of Yoga.

Under it prizes will be bestowed under three categories, including eleven to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers", eight to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television," and eleven to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio". The prize will comprise a special medal, plaque, trophy, and a citation.

"The contribution of Media in popularising of Yoga and the entries were assessed by a Jury comprising of 6 members and was headed by Justice C. K. Prasad, Chairman, Press Council of India," said a government release. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on September 27, 2014.(ANI)

