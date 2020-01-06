Will sit outside secretariat if people don't get justice: Kadu

Maharashtra Minister of Statefor Water Resources Bachchu Kadu has said if needed, he willnot hesitate from sitting outside the secretariat to resolvecomplaints of people

Talking to reporters at the Circuit House here, theIndependent MLA said he believes justice can be done evenwithout a chamber or a residence

"My commitment lies with people. If there arecomplaints that people's works are not done in 'Mantralaya'(secretariat), I will sit outside and try to ensure they getjustice," Kadu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

