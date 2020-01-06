Fire in non-operational hotel in Pune, no report of injuries

A huge fire broke out in a non-operational 3-star business hotel in Baner area of Pune onMonday afternoon, with officials stating there were no reportsof injuries

The call of a fire in Pancard Club hotel came at12:30pm after which five tankers were deployed and dousingoperations were underway, an official said

"There are no reports of anyone getting injured. Thehotel is closed and not in operation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

