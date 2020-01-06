IIT-KGP collaborates with startup to promote manufacturing

The Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology at IIT Kharagpur is roping in MSMEs for collaborative R&D projects and consultancy to develop resources for Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 refers to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

In a recent initiative, the center, which is funded by the Department of Heavy Industry of Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, has signed a MoU with a Kolkata-based startup Hemraj Infocom to promote industrial consultancy and industrial research internship for students, an IIT KGP statement said on Monday. "We are looking forward to more such startups joining the consortium," Prof Surjya K Pal who is heading the facility at IIT KGP said.

"With Hemraj we will be mentoring them in manufacturing applications in which our center has got a strong foothold," he said. They will also have access to the facilities at our center, he informed.

"We will also provide them with free training on cutting-edge industrial applications, research solutions for their typical industrial challenges such as cloud computing, real-time data processing, analysis and storage, networking and automation, real-time process monitoring," Pal said. Students from various backgrounds, including electronics and electrical communication, or mechanical or electrical engineering would be able to work on problem statements shared by the startup.

"We are enthusiastic about seeking guidance on mission critical projects from an academic institution of repute like IIT Kharagpur which will enable us to deliver proof of concept and projects thereby by implementing niche areas of R&D in our business operations," the Head of Business Development of Hemraj Infocom, Abhishek Saha, said. The Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology has been conducting several industry-aligned workshops, short-term courses, talks by industry experts for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and capital goods sector in areas such as computer numerical controls, composite manufacturing and metalography.

The programmes are also open for students from other educational institutions..

